Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Denied Bail

HARARE magistrate Ngoni Nduna has denied bail to Harare mayor Jacob Mafume who is facing charges of obstruction of course of justice or alternatively contempt of court.

Mafume allegedly interfered with a key witness, Edgar Dzehonye, in another matter where he is facing criminal abuse of office.

In his ruling magistrate Nduna said no condition was going to deter the accused from interfering with witnesses.

“It is clear that condition of not interfering with witnesses was not going to be nuetralised by any condition and that calls for the accused to be put in prison. Therefore bail is refused,” ruled Mr Nduna.

Mr Nduna deferred the matter to January 28 2021.

Allegations are that in March this year, Mafume allegedly called Housing Director Admore Nhekairo and asked him to allocate residential stands to his sister Rotina and to Muvuti.

Mafume is alleged to have told Nhekairo that his sister deserved to get the stands since she had not benefited from any council stand.

The court heard that when Mafume approached Nhekairo, council had already concluded interviews for stand allocations. Further allegations are that Mafume used his influence as a councillor to push other council employees to process the allocation of the stands.

According to the State, it was later discovered that Rotina and Muvuti had not been on the waiting list, and were given waiting list numbers belonging to other people. The stands had an intrinsic value of $219 938.

Earlier in the day yesterday, Mafume appeared before Mrs Makwande for routine remand, and his next hearing date was set for January 28 next year

