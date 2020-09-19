Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Recalled

After only 19 days in office Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has been recalled by his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The occurrence was announced in a letter to the Minister of Local Government, July Moyo by PDP secretary-general Benjamin Rukanda who said Mafume has ceased to represent the interests of the party. Reads the letter in part:

“Following the resolution of the national executive committee of our party held on September 12, 2020 we hereby notify your good office and also declare in terms of section 278 as read with section 129 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe that the following councilors cease to belong to the People’s Democratic Party” Other councilors that were recalled include Bulawayo Ward 24 Arnold Batirai Dube and Mutare ward 12 Simon Chabuka.

MDC Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have approached Parliament seeking to stop the planned recall of the recently elected Harare mayor Jacob Mafume .

