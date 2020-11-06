He enjoyed B***job on the wheel, late Ginimbi ex opens up

An ex-girlfriend of Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died pants down this morning is a fatal road traffic accident along Domboshava road has made a disturbing exposee of the fallen socialite’s fetish.

“Genius let me to his desire to which I one did, fearful if this will not put us in road danger. He openned his zipper and asked me t do it. I couldnt see the road but while my head was pinned down, I could feel the car was moving way to fast. He really enjoyed being given a B***job while driving…..”

“When I asked him if he wasn’t playing with life, he openly expressed boldness, claiming he can handle his driving and has done this so many times its his orgasmic moments. I always feared this will be how he will die.” she added.

Genius was thrown out of the vehicle before it hit a tree around the Philadelphia area of Borrowdale and burst into flames. Though police are yet to confirm, it is believed two other female passenger perished in the post impact inferno.

Comments

comments