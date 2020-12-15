High Court grants Notorious Armed Robbers Bail

High Court judge, Justice Benjamin Chikowero yesterday granted notorious armed robber, Musa Taj Abdul (47), Z$5 000 bail.

His bail conditions are to reside at his given address, report every Friday at Sunningdale 2 police station and not to interfere with any witnesses until the matter is finalised.

Two of his accomplices, Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) and Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga(29), were ordered to part with Z$5000 and Z$2 000, respectively, for their freedom.

This follows their arrest in Beitbridge together with five others including Liberty Mupamhanga, Charles Lundu, Prince Makodza, Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa and Innocent Jairosi in August this year after being on the run for more than twenty years.

Abdul is alleged to have masterminded a spate of criminal activities including armed robberies throughout the country.

He allegedly has a history of escaping gunfire exchange with the police and evading arrests.

