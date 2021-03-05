Husband docked for kidnapping wife’s boyfriend.

Odzi man and his three accomplices were remanded in custody to 13 March by Provincial Magistrate Tendai Mahwe on Tuesday facing assault and kidnapping charges of his wife’s alleged boyfriend.

28 year old Nesbert Musariri and his three other accomplices Jacob Chikamhi (25), King Chingono (22), and Prince Mandlazi (24) had appeared before Provincial Magistrate Tendai Mahwe for kidnapping his wife’s alleged boyfriend for a night before demanding ransom from his family for his release.

The accused persons were represented by Brian Majamanda from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) in the court of the law.

On February 28, Musariri suspected that his wife Natasha Kabaira was cheating on him and at around 9 pm, Musariri allegedly teamed up with his accomplices and confronted the alleged boyfriend Famous Katsa at his homestead over the issue and bundled him in their car.

They demanded US$200 from the complainant as compensation and when they found out that Katsa did not have any money with him, they ordered him to contact his son to bring US$100 ransom at Grand Reef turn-off along Mutare-Harare Highway.

After they got the money, they released Katsa and he immediately reported the incident to the police leading to the arrest of Musariri and his accomplices.

