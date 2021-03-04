India to donate Covid-19 vaccine

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Constantino Chiwenga has announced that Zimbabwe will be receiving Covid 19 vaccine from India.

In a media briefing, VP Chiwenga noted that government will be purchasing another set of doses for the vaccination program which was launched a week ago.

VP Chiwenga added that this purchase would also cement the economic relationship between the two countries.

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Vijay Khanduja assured that the Indian government is going to deliver.

“We developed relationships with Zimbabwe in all fields including economic corporations“, Ambassador Khanduja added.

Meanwhile, over a thousand Zimbabweans including health workers have been vaccinated including VP Chiwenga who spearheaded the vaccination program.

