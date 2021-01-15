Jacob Mafume granted bail

The High Court has today granted Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume a ZWL$40 000 bail following his arrest in December for allegedly trying to bribe a state witness in his abuse of office case.

The Judge who presided over the case released him on bail with the conditions that he,” pay a ZWL$40 000 deposit, report to police every Friday,reside at his registered home and not to interfere with witnesses”.

Councillor Mafume is being charged of abusing his office by allocating residential stands to a relative without following procedure.

He was further arrested in December and charged for allegedly trying to offer a witness, Edgar Dzehonye money so he could,”testify in his favour during trial on abuse of office”.

