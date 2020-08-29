Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who has been detained for 43 days has been finally granted bail by justice Musithu after being denied bail on three separate occasions before today.

Ngarivhume together with Hopewell Chin’ono were arrested on 20th of July for inciting public violence.

Early on today , Ngarivhume was granted $50 000 bail by the High Court.

Part of his bail conditions include barring him from sending messages on twitter, surrender his passport and reporting to Zimbabwean Police three times per week . This was revealed by Zim human rights lawyer on twitter

