Jonathan Moyo appeals to George Charamba’s conscience.

Today on twitter politician and former cabinet minister professor Jonathan Moyo criticized remarks made by the Presidents Spokesperson George Charamba to Tawanda Muchehiwa, mockingly asking about the wounds he received when he was abducted by state agents.

On a tweet by Muchehiwa directed to MDC Alliance legislator Joana Mamombe, Charamba commented saying, ”Akapora here magadziko?? Hapana kusara mavara???”



Moyo, among other outraged Zimbabweans who commented said, ”Cde Charamba, politics aside, your cruel words about a young victim of torture in the hands of state security agents and whose kidneys were damaged during his ordeal; are unbefitting your status as a parent and a senior government official in the Office of the President and Cabinet!”.

Muchehiwa was abducted, tortured and left with external and internal injuries.

Charamba was grilled by other Zimbabwean citizens trying to ask why he’s remarks appear to be ”heartless’‘ he said ”I have a heart full of humanity. But I have little humanity to spare for plain foolhardiness. Wavamba twake ndihombarume!!!”,he said

