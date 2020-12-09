Jonathan Moyo Links The Mnangagwas To Gold Looting, Money-Laundering Saga

Professor Jonathan Moyo, exiled former minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa benefited from money laundering and gold smuggling by Mohamed Zakariya Patel.

We present Moyo’s Twitter thread below.

I’m uploading herewith raw evidence which exposes Mnangagwa & his wife Auxillia as the barons & beneficiaries of money laundering & gold smuggling by one Mohamed Zakariya Patel. The evidence covers the period from 24 May 2018 to 14 January 2019!

As is often the case in such matters, the main enabler tends to vary either their name by use of different spellings or even use of different names. So, here you get Mohamed Zakariya Patel, or Mohamed Zakaraya Patel or Mohammed Zackaraya Patel commonly known as “Zaks Patel”!

The raw evidence consists of WhatsApp chats between Mohamed Zakariya Patel & Ishamaiel Mossa Lunat; along with key documents that backup the content of the chats. The chats specifically refer to “Number 1” (Mnangagwa), “first lady” (Auxillia) & “Pres (President’s) Office”!The evidence is uploaded here as raw data to enable citizens, especially the media, civil society, churches, political parties & academia to do their own investigations to draw their own conclusions to inform their own interventions & praxis to tackle the crisis.

Study it!The complete WhatsApp chats are uploaded; but highlighted here are Mohamed Zakariya Patel’s clear & unambiguous mentions of money laundering transactions for “Number 1” (Mnangagwa) & a “fuming first lady” (Auxillia); as well as visits to “Pres Office” ( President’s Office)!Mohamed Zakariya Patel’s WhatsApp chats with Ishmaiel Moosa Lunat have attachments, like this confidential memo from @ReserveBankZIM to #CID, which show Patel’s intimate connections within law enforcement agencies in the system; arising from his links with the Mnangagwas!

As the evidence in the documents shows, thanks to his barons, Mnangagwa & Auxillia, Mohamed Zakariya Patel has deep Police & CID contacts; whom he bribes to cover his money laundering & gold smuggling crimes, one is Michell Nyabadza, at CID, Harare Central Police Station!

Attached is the verbatim record of WhatsApp chats from 24 May 2018 to 14 January 2019 between Mohamed Zakariya Patel & Ishmaiel Moosa Lunat; implicating Mnangagwa (Number 1) & his wife (first lady) Auxillia, in money laundering and gold smuggling! drive.google.com/file/d/1EoVGvW…

Here is a link to the full 148-page Dossier of confirmed WhatsApp chats, and their supporting documents, between Mohamed Zakariya Patel & Ishmaiel Moosa Lunat disclosing serious crimes & implicating Mnangagwa & Auxillia. The NPA, SACU & ZRP have it! drive.google.com/file/d/1tS87Pg…The key law enforcement agencies, NPA, SACU & ZRP’s Law & Order have been sitting on Zaks Patel Dossier for months without taking action as required by the law, to protect Mnangagwa & Auxillia.

And @matandamoyo‘s @ZACConline has literally been running away from the Dossier!Some weeks ago, the evidence of the involvement of Mnangagwa & his wife Auxillia, as barons in Mohamed Zakariya Patel’s money laundering & gold smuggling, was led by Ishmaiel Moosa Lunat in Case No. R635-7/19 before the Magistrates Court; and was not impeached by the NPA!After Lunat implicated Mnangagwa & Auxillia in money laundering & gold smuggling without being rebutted or impeached by the NPA in court, @elias_mambo, a Mnangagwa ally, tried a hatchet job to smear Lunat to sanitize the Mnangagwas. Lunat’s lawyers have taken the matter up!

Mohamed Zakariya Patel uses his Mnangagwa ties to access gold from Fidelity Printers & Refinery, as did Henrietta Rushwaya; smuggles it out to sell it in hard currency & to buy rtgs from parallel market to pay 45% to #RBZ & to share hard currency with his VVIP gold barons!From a forensic reading of his Dossier, it is clear that Mohamed Zakariya Patel runs “Toppers Uniforms”, more as a money-laundering vehicle than anything else. Zaks Patel is a pilot who regularly flies to SA, Zambia & Dubai on money laundering & gold smuggling missions!The Dossier shows that there is a criminal capture of the presidency, especially State House, through Mnangagwa & Auxillia, by syndicates like the one run by Mohamed Zakariya Patel; who is deeply networked within the criminal justice system, the financial & mining sectors!The Mohamed Zakariya Patel Dossier shows how Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia make big bucks through systematic looting of a key national resource: gold. To recap: they use the likes of Mohamed Zakariya Patel to access gold from Fidelity Printers & Refineries for nothing!After the gold is accessed from Fidelity Printers & Refineries, it is smuggled out of Zim by Mohamed Zakariya Patel, the pilot, to be sold in hard currency for the Mnangagwas; some of the forex is used to buy the local currency to pay #RBZ 45% of the value of the gold!

From Mohamed Zakariya Patel’s money laundering plunder, captured in his Dossier, it is clear that his syndicate “burns” forex to multiply it, before paying the Mnangagwas (and the 45% to the @ReserveBankZIM); hence the calls Mohamed would get from a “fuming first lady”!It’s also clear from Mohamed Zakariya Patel’s Dossier that the biggest loser in the scam is Fidelity Printers & Refineries, meaning the people of Zimbabwe, who only get paid 45% of the value of the gold in rtgs local currency.

It’s an untold story of shocking grand looting!What emerges is that Mnangagwa’s so-called anti-corruption campaign is fake. Mnangagwa has weaponized corruption, not to fight it but to criminalize his opponents and has used that criminalization to cover up his & his family’s corruption as captured in the “Zaks Dossier”!

The facts & the implications of the WhatsApp chats between Mohamed Zakariya Patel & Ishmaiel Moosa Lunat speak for themselves; exposing serious crimes. The people must hold Mnangagwa & his wife Auxillia to account, without fear or favour. State House is now a looting haven!

