Justice Clement Phiri succumbs to Covid-19

High Court Judge Justice Clement Phiri has died from Covid-19 related illness. The High Court whip whose family had recently recovered from the pandemic respiratory ailment could not make it after testing positive two days earlier.

Last year Justice Phiri had part of his foot amputated. He recovered and was now preparing to get a shoe for the remaining part. It is suspected the he was shaking off underlying health factors.

Justice died last night at his home in Marondera after he had tested positive for Covid-19 few days ago.

Phiri worked as a senior lawyer in private practice before his appointment as a judge.

He was one of the first judges in the history of the judciary to be appointed to the bench after going through public interviews along with four other judges Justice Jester Helena Charewa, Justice Tawanda Chitapi, Justice Davison Moses Foroma, Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa and Justice Edith Kuda Mushore.

