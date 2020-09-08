Kazembe Kazembe sued and given two weeks ultimatum.

A Gweru Student Sues Home affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe and Police for assult inflicted on him in 2018.



This was posted today on Twitter by The Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZLHR).



A Gweru based student Simon Mandoza sued Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Kazembe was given a two-week ultimatum today by Magistrate Mazhande to pay RTGS$199 500 as compensation for damages he suffered when he was assulted by police in 2018.



”Through his lawyer Fiona Iliff and Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZLHR), Mandoza sued Minister Kazembe Kazembe & Police Zimbabwe after cops arrested him on 20 September 2018 while he was standing outside a fast food outlet in Harare’s CBD, waiting for his brother to pick him up”.



Magistrate Mazhande ruled that if Minister Kazembe Kazembe failed to pay compensation to Mandoza within 14 days, he will be sentenced to serve 60 days in prison.

Unaware of the police operation against informal traders in the central business district, Mandoza was harassed and forced to get into the back of a police vihicle.

”While in the vehicle, the policeman poked Mandoza with his truncheon on his shoulder and at the back of his head, threatening him with further assault. He was finally taken to Harare Central Police Station, where he was finally released without a charge preferred against him’‘, said ZLHR.

