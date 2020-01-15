Kidnapper caught red-handed

Evan McLaurin-Nelson of California was arrested in Los Angeles on the 4th of January this year after attempting to kidnap a six year old Monique Pegram outside a pizzeria in Venice Beach.

The startling surveillance footage, released by the Los Angeles Police Department, shows the would-be abductor about to grab the girl from her mother’s lap at around 7 p.m. on the day of his arrest.

The girl’s uncle grabs the creep by the hair and shoulders and tackles him to the ground, as another male relative comes over to help, according to the footage, published by local outlets.

It reportedly took six police officers to subdue the man, identified by cops as 31-year-old Evan McLaurin-Nelson.

The cops said that before allegedly trying to snatch the child, the man had told the girl’s mother that he needed to save her.

“They got him down, but the whole time he was just yelling out loud, ‘Save the girl, I need to save her,’” said the girl’s father, Riley Pegram.

Police officers suspected McLaurin-Nelson to be homeless as he had a lengthy rap sheet, and appeared to be on drugs.

McLaurin-Nelson was charged with attempted kidnapping and resisting or obstructing police but pleaded not guilty.

He has previous arrests in California on charges including false imprisonment, indecent exposure, battery and disorderly conduct.

McLaurin-Nelson was being held on $160,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Comments

comments