Knives out for Kazembe Kazembe

The fight over the grain subsidy has heated up with reports that Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara is on an all out offensive against Mnangagwa’s Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Musarara is said to suspect his ZANU PF primary election opponent of orchestrating his appearance before the parliamentary portfolio committee led by Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena in a bid to embarass him.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told this publication that Musarara has reportedly roped in the services of an unnamed woman to accuse the Home Affairs minister of forcing her to terminate a pregnancy.

The character assassination plot is expected to explode in April 2020 and will be one of a series of salacious media reports that will push Mnangagwa to dump the Mash Central Provincial Chairman.

The two have been locked in a bitter fight for control of Mashonaland Central.

Musarara was beaten consecutively in 2013 and 2018 in Zanu PF Primary elections by Kazembe Kazembe by a huge margin in both cases.

Musarara was unreachable for comment whilst Kazembe dropped the call when asked to comment



