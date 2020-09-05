Knowledge Khanye set to release 2 new singles

The Midlands based Gospel musician, Knowledge Khanye, will release two new songs on the 23th of September.

Commenting on the much awaited songs, Khanye promises his fans power packed and life changing pieces of brilliance. “I have done my best, I believe, and I also promise people all over Zimbabwe and abroad to expect something exceptional”, he said.

The tracks are titled ‘Ejipita’, a song that reflects what God has done in people’s lives and that being an assurance that people will not turn back and ‘Bambelela’ which encourages believers to hold on Jesus and trusting God in all difficult times.

Both songs uplift souls of believers and non-believers especially during this time of a pandemic, Covid 19.

Khanye has, in the past, made hits such as ‘Ndirihwai’ and ‘Wozani’ and the multi-lingual musician has done collaborations with artists such as Shalom Nyamanhindi, Dr. Becko and C Jey Swag.

The songs will be available online and more details will be availed soon.

Comments

comments