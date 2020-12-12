Kombi Crew Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl

The ZRP has revealed that a fourteen-year-old girl was last Saturday raped by an unknown assailant at a secluded area near a school in Chitungwiza.

It was reported that the victim had boarded a commuter omnibus from Makoni Bus terminus intending to go to Machipisa.

The tragedy was confirmed by national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who said investigations are already underway. He said:

Police in Chitungwiza are investigating a case of rape where a 14-year-old student boarded a white commuter omnibus at Makoni bus terminus intending to go to Machipisa last Saturday. Along the way, the driver dropped off all the other passengers and parked the vehicle besides Chaminuka Primary school in St Mary’s. The driver left the victim with an unidentified male adult who raped her once, forced her off the vehicle and drove off.

Following the incident, a police report was made, but no arrests have been made so far.

She was on her way home after visiting a relative in the town.

This comes when privately-owned commuter omnibuses (Kombi) have since March been banned from carrying passengers as a measure to curb the transmission of the coronavirus and to restore order, especially in the cities.

The government allowed only those kombis that were contracted by the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO).

Comments

comments