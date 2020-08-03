Land baron faces more charges

50 home seekers reportedly approached the police in the past two days accusing land developer Felix Munyaradzi of duping them residential stands.

Munyaradzi is currently fighting for his freedom after allegedly duping four homeseekers of stands at Sandton near Westgate in Harare.

The fresh allegations against Munyaradzi were revealed in an application opposing bail which was made by the State represented by Michael Reza at Rotten Row court.

State witness, Misheck Ngorima who is the investigating officer in the matters said he feared if Munyaradzi is granted bail, he might interfere with state witnesses.

“50 home seekers approached the police in the past two days with complaints implicating the accused ( Munyaradzi) and we fear if he is granted bail he might interfere with investigations,” he said.

Magistrate Ngoni Nduna remanded the matter to Tuesday this week for bail ruling.

Circumstances leading to Munyaradzi’s arrest are that sometime in 2015, Delatfin Investment (Pvt) Ltd entered into a swap deal with Mr Nguwaya for the sale of stands in exchange of a Toyota Prado.

Delatfin Investment sold three residential stands — No. 1572, 1516 and 1471 — in Sandton Park, Mt Hampden worth US$50 000.

Mr Nguwaya is said to have surrendered the Prado (registration ADQ 3688) and an agreement of sale was signed on February 2, 2018.

It is alleged that Munyaradzi went on to sell the stands to other people, which prompted Mr Nguwaya to engage him.

The court heard that Munyaradzi agreed to compensate Mr Nguwaya with eight smaller stands in Sandton Park, Harare.

Munyaradzi allegedly went on to sell one of the stands to Tawanda Mashumba for US$30 000.

It is the State’s case that Nguwaya was aware that the stand in question had already been sold.

Mr Nguwaya lost US$15 000 in the process.

On April 20, 2015 Delatfin Investment was offered 120 hectares of land by the Ministry of Local Government for residential stands development.

The piece of land was State land and is currently being used by Zimbabwe Republic Police for breeding horses.

Sometime in 2016, Munyaradzi through his Delatfin Investment fraudulently sold the stand to Mrs Gabaza for US$18 000.

Munyaradzi is also alleged to have sold another stand in Sandton Phase 3 to Mr Dondo for US$22 000 and also sold another stand in the same neighbourhood to Mr Makodza for US$40 000.

Mr Makodza is said to have later discovered that the same stand had been sold to one Mrs Nyongo by Munyaradzi, forcing him to lodge a complaint with the police

