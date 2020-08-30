Breaking News
Land baron in court over bribe

Posted by: Staff Reporter Pool1 in Crime, Featured, News August 30, 2020 0 184 Views

Delatfin Civil Engineering (Pvt) Limited Chief Executive Officer Felix Munyaradzi has been remanded in custody to this Friday after he appeared in court for bribery.
According to the State, sometime in 2015, Munyaradzi invited Thomas Mabwe to his company Delatfin Civil Engineering where it is alleged that in a bid to get protection against pending and future criminal cases the accused in his capacity as the Chief executive Officer of Delatfin Civil Engineering Pvt Limited offered two residential stands and double allocation of stands to Magbwe.

The court also heard that Munyaradzi went on to offer Mabwe two agreements of sale of the said stands in question which he did not pay.
Through his defense counsel, Munyaradzi had challenged his placement on remand arguing that the form 242 is defective and that the allegations levelled against him are fabricated.
The State represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti then argued that if the allegations are proved during trial, the allegations constitutes a crime.
Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa will this Friday make a determination whether Munyaradzi should be placed on remand or not.

