Land baron Mabamba arrested

February 3, 2021

Chitungwiza land baron Dr Fredrick Mabamba has been arrested by the anti-corruption hawks on allegations related to illegal parcelling out of residential stands all over Chitungwiza.

Results of illegal parcelling of residential stands

Mabamba was the member of United Westand Housing Cooperative

Police sources states that Mabamba was seized at his Town Centre offices following a witch-hunt visit by a high powered Government delegation that toured Chitungwiza and Budiriro 5B last weekend.

Mabamba is said to also have caused a stir last year after trying to block Chitungwiza Municipality from constructing its Civic Centre on State land claiming that the land belonged to him.

