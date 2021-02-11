Land Baron Mabamba High Court bail appeal

Incarcerated land baron Fedrick Mabamba has set to appeal to the High Court for his bail application after it was denied by Harare Regional Magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Mabamba was remanded in custody to 24 February by the Harare Magistrate arguing that the State had a strong case and overwhelming evidence against him.

Mabamba’s lawyer Mr Tapiwa Munodawafa said they are going to lodge an appeal to the High Court this Friday.

“We have started the process with the record being transcribed at the clerk of court, Harare Magistrates Court, to allow us to appeal at the High Court,” said Mr Munodawafa

“Once it is done, we will then note an appeal at the High Court and we hope to do this on Friday.” he added

Mabamba is facing charges of illegally parcelling out land worth US$13 724 000 and more than $875 billion belonging to Chitungwiza Municipality.

Comments

comments