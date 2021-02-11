Breaking News
Home » News » Crime » Land Baron Mabamba High Court bail appeal

Land Baron Mabamba High Court bail appeal

Posted by: Shamain Nyamutswa in Crime, Featured, News February 11, 2021 0 288 Views

Incarcerated land baron Fedrick Mabamba has set to appeal to the High Court for his bail application after it was denied by Harare Regional Magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Mabamba was remanded in custody to 24 February by the Harare Magistrate arguing that the State had a strong case and overwhelming evidence against him.

Mabamba’s lawyer Mr Tapiwa Munodawafa said they are going to lodge an appeal to the High Court this Friday.

“We have started the process with the record being transcribed at the clerk of court, Harare Magistrates Court, to allow us to appeal at the High Court,” said Mr Munodawafa

“Once it is done, we will then note an appeal at the High Court and we hope to do this on Friday.” he added

Mabamba is facing charges of illegally parcelling out land worth US$13 724 000 and more than $875 billion belonging to Chitungwiza Municipality.

Comments

comments

About Shamain Nyamutswa

A Journalism student at the University of Zimbabwe. I am a dynamic young lady eager to pursue a career path in Journalism and Communication Skills.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright 2021 ZimOnline News. Website by TG - IT Solutions
x

Check Also

Former Minister Kagonye arrested

Former Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye was arrested over fraud allegations relating ...