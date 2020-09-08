Lawyer denounces Herald story.

Today, Lawyer and Politician Fadzayi Mahere has dismissed a report by The Herald claiming that three MDC Alliance activists recently visited Apostolic prophet in Hatfield, Harare to have the state case against them fail.



The state media published a story claiming oposition party activists Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, visited an apostolic sect prophetess, Madzimai Memory of Hatfield, Harare inorder to have the State’s case against them crumble.



On Social media Mahere tweeted ”Freedom of worship means that there’s nothing wrong with going to Mapostori if you so choose. But there’s everything wrong with fabricating stories, images & videos of the #MDCTrio in order to convict them in the minds of the public & cover up their state-sponsored abduction”.



The MDC trio allegidly visited the shrine located behind the Catholic University of Zimbabwe between Joshua Nkomo Road and St Martins suburb in a bid to have allegations of having faked abductions dismissed by the courts



Mahere said the state media’s story is fake altogether



‘‘This is a dangerous new low, even for HeraldZimbabwe.These are lies calculated to smear the #MDCTrio & convict them in the minds of the public ahead of their trial. Pathetic. Doctored news. Doctored images. Doctored videos. Pathetic. We stand with the MDCTrio”.

