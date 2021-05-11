Lawyer under drug investigation

POLICE have launched an investigations into lawyer, Runyararo Jambo, who is believed to be dealing in dangerous drugs at his law firm’s premises in Borrowdale, Harare.

Sources close to the investigations revealed that the police last week obtained a warrant of search and seizure from at the Harare Magistrates Court, which gives them legal access to search Lawyer Jambo’s offices.

The Warrant of Search and Seizure was reportedly issued by a Harare magistrate on May 6, 2021, giving police authority to seize the alleged drugs, if found.

“. . . there are reasonable grounds for believing that Runyararo Jambo is in possession or control of the following drugs at Smatsatsa Office Park, Ground Floor Block D, Borrowdale Road Harare, crystal meth, dagga, cocaine, heroin, hashish, ecstasy or any article referred to in section 49 of the said Act that are necessary for the purpose of investigating and detecting crime,” reads the warrant.

Sources revealed that the police visited Jambo with intentions to execute the search but he was not available and the searches could not be conducted.