The late Cde Chinx and his son

Like father like son: Chinx’s Son doing well in music

Posted by: Tafara Clayton Mushope in Entertainment, News July 22, 2020 0 988 Views

Following his father’s footsteps Panashe Chingaira the son to the late Music Icon Dick Chingaira Makoni popularly known as Cde Chinx has entered the music industry with a bang.

He gives credit to his parents who had the musical talent that he inherited at a tender age. In an interview with ZimOnline News Panashe whose stage name is Pinhonxy Chinx had this to say.  

“I Started doing music at the age of 6, by the I was in Mufakose at my grandmother’s place (my Mom’s Mother).My aunt had Marimba at home so people would come to learn marimba and that’s when I started learning o play Marimba and would play bass for a teenage group that was based in Mufakose.”

“When I was in grade 5 I started writing songs. These songs were mostly dancehall songs though I never recorded them because I was still young. Then in 2012 that’s when I shifted to Hip Hop. I started to record my music in 2014 that when I had a strong push to be a musician.” He said.  

“My first compilation (mixtape) was in 2018 called #F.O.C.U.S {For.Ownership. Correction & Ultimate Success} and I managed to scoop 3 local awards that year The Best compilation NHHA18 Norton Hip Hop Awards18, Best collaboration with #Wastak ft Trizzy Tay NHHA18 and Best male juice Annual Awards 18.”Added Pinhoxy

Pinhoxy is currently working on his second completion that will be out soon.

