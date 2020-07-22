Like father like son: Chinx’s Son doing well in music

Following his father’s footsteps Panashe Chingaira the son to the late Music Icon Dick Chingaira Makoni popularly known as Cde Chinx has entered the music industry with a bang.

He gives credit to his parents who had the musical talent that he inherited at a tender age. In an interview with ZimOnline News Panashe whose stage name is Pinhonxy Chinx had this to say.

“I Started doing music at the age of 6, by the I was in Mufakose at my grandmother’s place (my Mom’s Mother).My aunt had Marimba at home so people would come to learn marimba and that’s when I started learning o play Marimba and would play bass for a teenage group that was based in Mufakose.”

“When I was in grade 5 I started writing songs. These songs were mostly dancehall songs though I never recorded them because I was still young. Then in 2012 that’s when I shifted to Hip Hop. I started to record my music in 2014 that when I had a strong push to be a musician.” He said.

“My first compilation (mixtape) was in 2018 called #F.O.C.U.S {For.Ownership. Correction & Ultimate Success} and I managed to scoop 3 local awards that year The Best compilation NHHA18 Norton Hip Hop Awards18, Best collaboration with #Wastak ft Trizzy Tay NHHA18 and Best male juice Annual Awards 18.”Added Pinhoxy

Pinhoxy is currently working on his second completion that will be out soon.

