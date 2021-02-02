Lumumba Duped US$180k

Businessman Acie Lumumba’s fuel business lost a massive US$180,000 following an elaborate fraud by two of his employees.



The businessman, real name William Gerald Lumumba Mutumanje, runs Platinum Fuels which supplies fuel to other fuel dealers and service stations around Zimbabwe. The company is reported to have lost the money and fuel worth almost US$200,000 to two of its employees: 31-year-old Tatenda Maredza and 26-year-old Malcolm Dodo.

According to court papers, Maredza and Dodo entered into several fraudulent transactions between November and January which saw Acie Lumumba’s business losing 153 000 litres of diesel worth US$158,520 and US$30,500 cash.

Maredza and Dodo were arrested and charged with theft of trust property, corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal and unlawful dealing in petroleum. When the two appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko they were not asked to enter a plea to the charges.

The magistrate remanded the pair in custody and they are expected to appear in court on Tuesday for their bail application.

