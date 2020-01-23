Madzibaba Masango harnesses modern digital technology

Founder of Kubata KweVapositori Faith Church Madzibaba Strive Masango well known as the “back to sender” Prophet is now on the most four popular social media networks.

Masango opened Facebook page known as Mutumwa Masango, Twitter, Instagra m and Youtube accounts as Mutumwa Masango again.

The back to sender Prophet shattered the stereotype that White garment sectors (Mapositori) are backward and cannot utilise modern resources.

Early this year Masango was supposed to embark on UK tour where he was to heal and deliver people, but the trip has to be postponed for unknown reasons.

According to sources close to Masango indicated that he might travel again during Easter festive.

Last year Madzibaba lost all his three children in road traffic accident. Children were aged 10, 5 and 2 year.

Social media has become a way of spreading gospel as shown by many Pentecostal churches and also the Main-line churches.

