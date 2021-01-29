Magufuli “querries” Covid 19 Vaccines

Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli has sternly warned his people and his country’s ministry of health against accepting foreign Covid-19 vaccinations.

In a statement he said Tanzanians must be cautious of things brought by foreign nations.

“If these people were able to discover COVID-19 vaccines then they could have others for malaria, cancer, tuberculosis, and HIV by now,” President Magufuli said.

President Magufuli further urged his people to continuosly pray and use traditional medicines as a way of combatting the deadly virus.

Meanwhiles in other states worldwide the move to vaccinate both infected and non affected individuals has begun with the most affected countries.

