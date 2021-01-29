Breaking News
Home » Health » Magufuli “querries” Covid 19 Vaccines

Magufuli “querries” Covid 19 Vaccines

Posted by: Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro in Health, News January 29, 2021 0 232 Views

Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli has sternly warned his people and his country’s ministry of health against accepting foreign Covid-19 vaccinations.

In a statement he said Tanzanians must be cautious of things brought by foreign nations.

“If these people were able to discover COVID-19 vaccines then they could have others for malaria, cancer, tuberculosis, and HIV by now,” President Magufuli said.

President Magufuli further urged his people to continuosly pray and use traditional medicines as a way of combatting the deadly virus.

Meanwhiles in other states worldwide the move to vaccinate both infected and non affected individuals has begun with the most affected countries.

Comments

comments

About Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright 2021 ZimOnline News. Website by TG - IT Solutions
x

Check Also

Sikhala’s Appeal Postponed

A Harare High Court Judge has shifted MDC Alliance Deputy Chairperson, Job Sikhala’s bail appeal ...