Makamba death exposes Zim COVID-19 ‘unpreparedness’

Zimbabwe’s first Corona virus COVID-19 fatality, the 30yr old young journalist Zororo, son of of former Zanu-PF parliamentarian and businessman James Makamba has pictured a stark horror of how the country is ill-prepared for the pandemic that is shocking the entire world.

Zororo who had underlying medical condition from previous operation(s) succumbed to the deadly ailment on Monday 23rd March 2020 at Wilkins Hospital where it is claimed the facility could not assist his last moments with auxilliary ventilator to aid his breathing,

The promising young media practitioner must have picked up the strain either on his stint in New York or on his way returning home.

The unfortunate passing has sparked debate through all social media platforms with many subscribers taking the blame to President Mnangagwa and the government’s door steps.

Comments

comments