Mandatory Cancer screening: VP. Chiwenga

With cancer being the world’s second cause of deaths, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Constantino Chiwenga has said Government will impose a mandatory cancer screening for Zimbabweans.

Speaking at the virtual World Cancer Day Commemoration, VP Chiwenga said introducing a mandatory cancer screening for certain age groups would be a good prevention and control plan.

“My ministry is also updating the Zimbabwe cancer prevention and control strategy to make it mandatory for citizens to be screened for cancer in certain age groups…”, he said.

VP Chiwenga also highlighted that Zimbabwe had the best cancer record in Africa and the screening programs produce good results.

Comments

comments