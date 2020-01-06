Marry Chiwenga freed on $50k bail

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Mary was finally granted bail by High Court judge Pisirai Kwenda on Monday after spending nearly three weeks at Remand Prison.

Marry was ordered to pay $50 000 bail and to surrender title deeds to a Highlands home offered by her father Keni Mubaiwa as surety.

The former model was also ordered to surrender her diplomatic passport, report to the police once a fortnight on Fridays and not to interfere with witnesses.

Marry was arrested in December last year and the State argued that she does not qualify to be granted bail as she was facing a serious offence and that she is a woman of means who is capable of skipping bail.

She is facing allegations of attempting to murder her husband, VP Chiwenga, money laundering, fraud and externalisation charges.

