Marry uses juju: Chiwenga

Vice President Constantino Nyikadzino Guvheya Chiwenga exposed Marry Mubaiwa’s juju use in court yesterday as he responded to the latter’s court report.

“Applicant is a very dangerous person who basically wanted to liquidate me from the face of this earth. Possibly what saved me was failure on my part to sign a marriage certificate due to incapacity, which if done would have been my passport to death as her possible wish to self-aggrandizement would have been achieved, “said Chiwenga in his founding affidavit.

Chiwenga also said, “While I went out of the country for treatment it has since transpired that applicant’s actions caused my illness, leading to attempted murder charges against her.”

He also appealed to have become aware that Marry had been using juju on him when he reimbursed to his Borrowdale residence just after her arrest late last year by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on several allegations.

“It became incumbent for me to take the children. I took them on holiday abroad and initially they had signs of trauma as they explained the black magic rituals they were subjected to by the applicant,” Chiwenga said.

“The various tools of trade used by the witchdoctors, which were unexpectedly left behind by the applicant after her arrest told a horror story. My clothes in some instances were heaped together and sprayed by applicant with some unknown substance. I had to take the children away to cleanse the memories of the horrors they experienced…witchcraft was all over the house, it is embarrassing in this day and age,” concluded Chiwenga.

