Mary demands compensation for injuries sustained from White City incident

The legal battle between Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Marry continues and has taken a nasty turn as Marry Chiwenga claims 40 United States dollars per month in maintenance.

In her defendant’s plea at the High court, Marry said. “The Defendant claims in reconvention personal maintenance in an amount equivalent to USD40 000 per month payable in Zimbabwe dollars and calculated at the interbank rate prevailing on the date of payment until her death or remarriage” .

Marry also demands compensation from Chiwenga for the injuries which she sustained in the White City bombing in Bulawayo in the runup to the July 2018 elections. Her court papers go on to say.

“Plaintiff (Constantino Chiwenga) pay the Marry Mubaiwa’s cost for reconstructive surgery and all other medical associated costs arising from injuries she suffered from bomb blast in Bulawayo whilst accompanied Plaintiff on his party activities.”

Marry is also demanding a further US$40 000 per year for going on vacation with her family. US$25 000 will be for international holidays while the other US$15 000 is for regional holidays.

“One fully expensed international holiday per annum at a five-star facility inclusive of spending money of not less than the equivalent of US$25 000. One fully expensed regional holiday per annum at a five-star facility including of spending money of not less than the equivalent of USD$15 000″.

She is also demanding a further $25 000 in local currency per person every year so that they can have a local holiday. She did not specify the number of people who would be receiving the $25 000 in local currency for local holidays. Apart from demanding US$40 000 per month as maintenance she also demanded that the Vice President should pay for the children’s school fees.

