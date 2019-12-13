Mary Mubaiwa allies to pay her legal bills

Marry Mubaiwa, the ex-wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly getting her legal bills paid by G40. Sources believe that Mubaiwa has been spying on VP Chiwenga on behalf of the G40.

Mubaiwa, who is currently facing charges of attempted murder, fraud, and foreign currency externalization is in remand prison until 30 December 2019. Meanwhile, “One of the G40 leaders based in South Africa mobilised money for Mubaiwa’s legal fees,” said a source close to Mubaiwa family.

Mubaiwa allegedly attempted to murder VP Chiwenga, illegally externalizing US$1 033 000 and laundering US$990 000.She also tried to upgrade her partnership with VP Chiwenga to be a civil one without the latter’s approval.

Mubaiwa allegedly exported money to South Africa and China after lying that her companies intended to use that money to buy tents, chairs and prepaid meters for use in Zimbabwe but she ended up buying houses and vehicles.

Leaders of G40 are alleged to have instructed Mubaiwa to cause havoc in Zanu-PF party by defaming President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga as she directly benefited from it.

According to a source who refused to give his identity the G40 leader told Mubaiwa to falsely allege that the money she is said to have stolen was small change and insignificant to the VP. She is also said to have tried to bribe women’s sympathy through exposing how the VP bought houses for girlfriends so she could find support.

