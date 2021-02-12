Mary Mubaiwa appeals to Supreme Court

Vice President Chiwenga’s enstranged wife Mary Mubaiwa has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court to have her bail conditions relaxed so that she will be able to travel to South Arica to seek medical treatment.

Marry is suffering from an illness that causes swelling of hands and legs with wounds on it

Mubaiwa is challenging the High Court’s decision upon her bail conditions which refuses to release her passport to enable her travel for treatment as her health is said to be deteriotatimg.

The High Court rejected Mubaiwa’s contention that there are no lymphoedema specialists in the country thereby forcing her to travel to South Africa as soon as possible.

In her appeal, Mary insisted that the variation of her bail conditions should be allowed arguing that she is in constant pain.

Mubaiwa is facing a string of criminal charges including attempted murder, money laundering, fraud and assault.

