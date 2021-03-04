Mary Mubaiwa’s trial adjournment opposed

Breaking News
Shamain Nyamutswa in Crime, Featured, News March 4, 2021

Vice President Chiwenga’s estranged wife Mary Mubaiwa’s request for trial adjournment has been opposed by the State led by Mr Charles Muchemwa and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa.

Muchemwa and Mushayabasa argued that the witnesses have been attending court for a long time and there was no proof to show that Mubaiwa could not comprehend court proceedings.

Mubaiwa had told the court through her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa that she is unfit to stand trial because of ill-health. Therefore, she was seeking for trial adjournment to another date when she gets fit.

Ms Mtetwa then requested time from the Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa to call Mubaiwa’s doctor to testify on her condition in the next court session.

Mary Mubaiwa was to appear in court on allegations of assaulting a family maid Delight Munyoro sometime ago in 2019.

