A Harare Magistrate has turned down a bail appeal by Movement for Democratic Change Alliance(MDC-A)’s legislator Joanna Mamombe and activist Cecilia Chimbiri.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje who presided over the appeal said it is useless to grant the duo bail since they continue to break the law while on bail.

The group was arrested on Monday after throwing a demonstration and verbally abusing police officers while breaking the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

