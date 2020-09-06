MDC-A’s Godfrey Kurauone tastes ‘FREEDOM’

Today ,MDC Alliance organising secretary Godfrey Kurauone has been acquitted of all charges after spending close to two months in detention.



Kurauone has been acquitted by the Masvingo Magistrates Court after spending close to two months in detention.



He was arrested on The 31st of July 2020 by officers from the Law and Order Section on charges of criminal nuisance and barricading traffic along Mashava Zvamahande road.

Magistrate Madondo said the State failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that it was indeed Kurauone they said they saw blocking a road in Mashava on July 31.



Kurauone allegedly posted a video of a song in which he is calling for immediate removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and allegedly burning tyres along the Mashava-Zvamahande road disrupting the free movement of traffic.



Mr Godfrey Kurauone’s lawyer Mr Martin Mureri at Masvingo Magistrate Courts said.



” Magistrate vazo tenderana nesu kuti counselor kurauone havana mhozva yavakapara saka vanzi avana mhosva vaende kumba kwavo”.

