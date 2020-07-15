MDC National Youth Organiser granted bail



MDC Alliance National Youth Organiser and Masvingo Urban Ward 4 Councillor, Godfrey Kuraone who was arrested after buying food for hungry citizens on the day President Emmerson Mnangagwa had called for a national fast was granted RTGS $1 000 bail on Wednesday.

Masvingo High Court judge Justice Wamambo granted Kurauone following an appeal by his lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Kurauone had been languishing in prison for nine days after he was arrested and charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was arrested after he bought food for hungry citizens on the day when President Mnangagwa had called for a national fast.

For that, he was arrested for “undermining the authority of the president.

