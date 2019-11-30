Mealie- meal prices go down

Government has announced that prices of mealie- meal have reduced, with the retail price of 10kg now costing ZWL $50.

On behalf of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube announced the price reduction in a statement.

“As you may be aware, His Excellency President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa announced that subsidies on maize be restored in order to cushion the vulnerable groups of our society from the negative impact of increases in basic food prices,” Ncube said.

“In this regard, the new subsidy model will, therefore, target the production of roller meal resulting in the retail price of ZWL$50 for ten kg bag,” he said.

“The payment modalities for the new targeted subsidy for roller has been discussed and agreed with GMAZ, whose members have a 95% share of the roller meal market,” he added.

Price of maize meal has gone up in November following government’s decision to scrap a subsidy of the product.

