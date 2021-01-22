Minister Biggie Matiza succumbs to COVID-19

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Hon. Biggie Joel Matiza passed away this Friday evening at St Annes Hospital in Harare. The sad development was confirmed by Zanu PF Mashonaland East Political Commissar, Cde Herbert Shumbamhini saying his death is a blow to the province and the nation at large.





Matiza was among a score of high profile attendees to a lavish festive party thrown by the tycoon Kuda Tagwirei who is rumoured to be battling for his life against the respiratory virus. Also among the patrons was the late Minister SB Moyo who also lost his life to Corona virus.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has also mourned Matiza’s passing saying COVID-19 has claimed yet another Cabinet member.

“Minister J.B. Matiza brought a new beginning and added vigour to the development of our road network, both trunk and ancillary. He opened the sector to local construction companies and harnessed local professional and technical talent. The commencement of rehabilitation and expansion of the Beitbridge-Harare trunk road marked a highpoint of his frenetic Ministerial engagement,” said Senator Mutsvangwa.



Minister Mutsvangwa noted that Cde Matiza employed equal zeal in airline and railway infrastructure recovery.



“Comrade Joel Biggie Matiza was also a tried and tested cadre of the ruling party. He was Chairman of Mashonaland East Province. The Party and Government have lost a dedicated cadre and highly competent public servant,” she added.

