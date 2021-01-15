Minister died of Covid-19

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ellen Gwaradzimba has died of Covid-19. Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial Chairperson Mike Madiro has confirmed her death.

Gwaradzimba has been receiving her treatment few weeks ago when she tested positive to Covid.

Secritary for Information Minister Nick Mangwana on his post on Twitter, urges the public to stay safe at home following the death of Ellen Gwaradzimba.

“Someone said Coronavirus does not visit people in their houses. They go out and get it wherever it is. There is a lot we can do to try to avoid it getting it.” said Mangwana

Deputy Minister for Sports Tinotenda Machakaire also confirmed the death of Gwaradzimba on his post on Facebook.

“It is with a very sad heart that I inform you of the passing on of the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs. My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland Province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.” said Machakaire

Comments

comments