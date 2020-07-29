Minister Perrance Shiri Dies

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement , Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri has died. Cde Vangelis Haritatos confirmed that Minister Shiri died early this morning.

Shiri was hospitalised in isolation Tuesday, following the death of his driver who tested positive to Covid-19 according to Presidential spokesperson George Charamba.

The President of Zimbabwe this morning has described the late Minister as a friend. He said this on his official Twitter Account.

“I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country. MHRIP”

More condolences messages have been passed from politicians such as Norton legislator Honorable Temba Mliswa through his twitter account as well.

“I’m gutted to just receive news that Rtd. Air Marshal, Hon. Perrence Shiri popularly known as “Gudo Guru” during the liberation war, is no more. A true nationalist & Commander par excellence, the late Shiri was one of the hard working & effective members of Cabinet. MHDSRIEP” he wrote.

Perrance Shiri (born Bigboy Samson Chikerema on 11 January 1955 – 29 July 2020) Zimbabwean air officer and government official who served as Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement in the Cabinet of Zimbabwe from 1 December 2017 until his death in 2020. He was the commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe and member of the Joint Operations Command which exerts day-by-day control over Zimbabwe’s government.

Perrance Shiri was a cousin of former President Robert Mugabe. He called himself “Black Jesus“, because according to an anonymous claim on BBC Panorama documentary “The Price of Silence”, he “could determine your life like Jesus Christ. He could heal, raise the dead, whatever. So he claimed to be like that because he could say if you live or not.”

On 30 November 2017, Shiri was appointed Minister of Agriculture by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. On 18 December he was promoted from Air Marshall to Air Chief Marshall upon retirement.

