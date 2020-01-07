Mliswa extends gratitude to First Lady

Independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Norton Constituency Honourable Temba Mliswa has thanked First Lady Auxllia Mnangagwa for spreading love to Norton residents.

The First Lady yesterday distributed groceries to the elderly, needy and vulnerable people in Norton. She spent much of her time doing kitchen and household chores just as other women.

In a letter that he wrote, MP said Norton is impressed by the splendid love that the First lady had shown.

“Gracious First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Mai Mnangagwa,

I sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unprecedented act of kindness displayed during your visit to Norton yesterday. Norton is overwhelmed by the magnitude of love & compassion that you spread & is all the more united as a result. All churches, fraternities, political parties, civic organisations and citizenry etc were present to witness the impartiality of your generous gesture and it is only when on the ground that you understand the true depth of our appreciation,”

“Your message of love and assistance to those in need regardless of political affiliation is indeed profound and must filter throughout the nation. Your words are filled with healing properties so critical at a time like this. People are of God and not of any man or woman,”

“May you continue to share such good deeds with many others across Zimbabwe. May the works of the Angel of Hope Foundation be a blessing to those in need,

Thank you, on behalf of the Norton community and myself, we’re eternally grateful

Regards,

Hon. Temba. P.Mliswa (MP) :Norton,” Mliswa said

