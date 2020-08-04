Mnangagwa appoints Chiwenga as the new health minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the new Minister of Health and Childcare.

The appointment was announced today by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Misheck Sibanda who said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“In terms of Section 99 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (no.20) Act 2013, His Excellency the President Cde E.D Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Vice President Dr C.D.N Chiwenga as Minister of Health and Child Care,” Sibanda said.

Sibanda said , the president made this decision in hope to stabilise and restructure the national health delivery system

“In making the decision, His Excellency has noted the urgent need to stabilise, restructure and reform the national health delivery to better cope with the challenges of the global Covid-19 pandemic and in the process ensure a quick turnaround in national health care. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

