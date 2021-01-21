Mnangagwa overwhelmed over Covid-19

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa urges people not to lose heart but continue fighting Covid-19 to overcome it. He alluded that in a speech he made at the National Heroes Acre where two National Heroes were being laid to rest Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba and Moton Dizzy Paul Malianga.

President Mnangagwa said the Covvid-19 pandemic is stronger and is spreading very fast.

“The present Covid-19 variant is stronger and spreads much faster, hence we must be more vigilant, disciplined and shift our attitude and behavior….” said Mnangagwa

“Alive to the ongoing reality, let us however not lose heart. Let us fight on and resolve to overcome.” he added

Secretary Minister for Information Nick Mangwana added that,” Two National Heroes are being buried today at the National Shrine. Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba and Moton Dizzy Paul Malianga.

