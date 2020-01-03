Mnangagwa urges citizens to flea Zim poverty

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa advised Zimbabweans to leave the country for better yields if they are not satisfied with the current economic situation in Zimbabwe as he addressed Kuwadzana 2 community after a cleanup exercise today.

President Mnangagwa said that most Zimbabweans want foreign currency over Zimbabwean bond notes and coins because they fail to understand that a country needs its own currency in order to be developed. He also urged citizens who want foreign currency to migrate to countries that own the currency.

“Kuti nyika ibudirire inosungirwa kuva nemari yayo asi inorwiswa nevamwe vanongoiramba vachiti hatiidi hatiidi, ah haudi zvekwako uchida zvavamwe? bva chiendaka kwevamwe kwacho usagara kwako,” said President Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa also said the current economic situation is causing people depression and unhappiness as people cannot be happy if they are hungry. “Ukaona vanhu vachifara vanenge vadya; haungawani pamba pachifariwa kuti tava nemazuva matatu tisati tadya,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also mocked those who migrate to other countries and change identities those they always dream of this country despite all their efforts to forget it. “Ehe pane vamwe vasingachadi vanenda vochinja zvitupa asi rukuvhute rwuri kuno, paanovata anorota ari kuno”

