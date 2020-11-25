Moana’s Burial Judgment Not Yet Ready

THE family of Michelle “Moana” Amuli will have to wait a little longer to know how and when the socialite will be buried after High Court Judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda indicated that the court needs some more time to make an informed decision.

Justice Kwenda said the judgement is note yet ready and the nature of the application is not common. He added that when it is ready, the parties will be informed through the clerk of court.

On Monday, High Court Judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda heard oral evidence from the estranged couple over the burial dispute and reserved judgment to today, saying he wanted time to make an informed decision on the matter.

Giving oral evidence before the court Kuvaoga said they had initially agreed to bury Moana the Christian way, but the father suddenly changed his mind after he got the burial order.

Moana died in the accident that claimed the lives of Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Limumba Karim from Malawi and Alichia Adams from Mozambique more than two weeks ago.

Kadungure has since been buried while the remains of the other two have been repatriated to their home countries.

Ever since the crash, Moana’s mother Ms Kuvaoga and Mr Amuli have been haggling over how to bury her, with the mother favouring a Christian burial while the father wants to bury his daughter with Islamic rites. The different types of funeral would take place at different cemeteries.

