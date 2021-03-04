More Land Barons arrested

Executive members of Samuel Parirenyatwa Housing Cooperative in Ruwa and Magariro Housing Cooperative in Msasa Park have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for illegal parcelling out of community land meant for building schools to desperate homeseekers.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest of these land barons saying they will not rest until they bring justice to those that have been taken advantage of because of their desperation to acquire land to settle on.

Makamure said they launched full investigations across the country and ,”……the anti-graft body would not leave any stone unturned in its quest to fight corruption.”

John added that they are determined to restore sanity in the sale of land in accordance with President Mnangagwa’s call for zero tolerance to corruption.

It is alleged that the two accused persons from Magariro Housing Cooperative duped several home seekers through selling them residential stands which were already allocated to other beneficiaries causing controversy amongst the families.

The eight accused persons from Samuel Parirenyatwa Housing Cooperative fraudulently sub-divided stands on areas meant for a secondary school and created 90 residential stands. On another stand covering four hectares meant for two primary schools they created 80 residential stands.

