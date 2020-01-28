Mudiwa Hood remarks to Kobe Bryant breaks internet

Zimbabwe Hip-hop Gospel artist Mudiwa Hood yesterday claimed that he looks-alike with the late American Basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The musician made his utterances on twitter whilst expressing grief on the passing on of Bryant. He claimed that he grew up being told he look like Bryant.

“Wud have loved to have met you in person champ, grew up being told we look alike…RIP King… You left a huge mark on this earth!” Mudiwa said.

A number of people on social media are posting their pictures with celebrities like Mai Chisamba, Macheso, Chamisa, Rihanna, Tendai Biti, Barack Obama, Davido, Diamond Platnum, TB Joshua, Olinda Chapel and many more claiming that they look alike with them and also they have accepted ‘MudiwaHoodChallenge’.

However some people were accusing him of attempting to seek attention.

Bryant died in a helicopter crush in California together with his 13 year old daughter Gianna.

