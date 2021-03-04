Mwanjali hangs shooters

Former Zimbabwe , CAPS United FC and Mamelodi Sundowns FC captain Method Mwanjali has retired from football.

Mwanjali(38) said he is putting his football playing career to a stop to focus on a coaching career.

“I would have wanted to leave my playing career on a high note. I wanted, at least, one more season but Covid-19 has made sure that wouldn’t happen. Football is a beautiful game and no one wants to retire from playing….” added Mwanjali.

Mwanjali suffered an injury during the 2019 season and hoped to come back in mid 2020.

However, Covid-19 pandemic saw his football career jeorpadized and this according to reports is the ,”spark for his decision to quit”.

Mwanjali previously played for Hwange, Caps United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Simba Sport of Tanzania.

