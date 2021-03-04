Breaking News
Home » Entertainment » Mwanjali hangs shooters

Mwanjali hangs shooters

Posted by: Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro in Entertainment, News, Sport March 4, 2021 0 61 Views

Former Zimbabwe , CAPS United FC and Mamelodi Sundowns FC captain Method Mwanjali has retired from football.

Mwanjali(38) said he is putting his football playing career to a stop to focus on a coaching career.

I would have wanted to leave my playing career on a high note. I wanted, at least, one more season but Covid-19 has made sure that wouldn’t happen. Football is a beautiful game and no one wants to retire from playing….” added Mwanjali.

Mwanjali suffered an injury during the 2019 season and hoped to come back in mid 2020.

However, Covid-19 pandemic saw his football career jeorpadized and this according to reports is the ,”spark for his decision to quit”.

Mwanjali previously played for Hwange, Caps United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Simba Sport of Tanzania.

Comments

comments

About Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright 2021 ZimOnline News. Website by TG - IT Solutions
x

Check Also

Rains expected to ease off

The Meteorological Services Department (MDS) has advised members of the public that the rains are ...