Nengomasha challenges divorce

FORMER Zimbabwe national football team midfielder, Tinashe Nengomasha has filed an appearance to defend notice challenging an application by his wife Samantha (nee Mtukudzi) who had petitioned the High Court in December last year seeking an order to nullify the couple’s nine-year-old union.

Nengomasha, through his lawyers, has filed the appearance to defend notice, showing his intention to challenge Samantha’s claim, though he has not yet fully responded to the summons.

“Take notice that on the 19th of December 2019 … the defendant (Nengomasha) has entered his intention to defend against the plaintiff’s (Samantha) claim in the above matter,” reads the appearance to defend notice.

Samantha, the daughter of the later superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, had argued the couple’s relationship had irretrievably broken down.

“The plaintiff (Samantha) avers that the marriage relationship between the parties has so irretrievably broken down that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship more particularly in that: the parties have lost love and affection for each other, the parties have not lived together as husband and wife for a continuous period exceeding 24 months,” Samantha told the court.

The couple has two children.

